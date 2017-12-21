Biohaven enrolls first patient in Trigriluzole trial in patients with OCD
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) initiates enrollment in its Phase 2/3 clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of trigriluzole in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
- ~226 patients will be enrolled evaluating acute symptomatic treatment with trigiluzole as adjunctive treatment in patients who are experiencing an inadequate response to their current standard of care medication.
- The primary outcome measure is the change in a patient's score on the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale, a scale designed to assess the severity and type of symptoms in patients with OCD.
- OCD is a chronic and long-lasting disorder in which a person has uncontrollable, reoccurring thoughts (obsessions) and behaviors (compulsions) that he or she feels the urge to repeat over and over.