Morgan Stanley calls Apple a "top pick" on China growth

Morgan Stanley calls Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a “top pick entering 2018” due to the company’s gains in China.

Analyst Katy Huberty says data shows the iPhone X selling faster than the cheaper iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in China. Huberty thinks there’s still “significant pent-up demand” from those who have owned an iPhone for longer than two years.

Huberty says nearly half of the Apple users in China have already upgraded to the iPhone X.

The net switching rate (% of non-iPhone smartphone owners switching to iPhone minus % of iPhone users switching away) was up 130 basis points in the four-week period that ended November 19.

Previously: Apple unifying OS apps, responds to phone slowing accusations (Dec. 20)