Summit inks deal with Eurofarma for Latin American rights to Ridinilazole

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) announces that it has entered into an exclusive licence and commercialisation agreement granting Eurofarma Laboratórios SA rights in Latin America to ridinilazole, currently in development for the treatment of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Under the terms of agreement, Summit will receive an upfront payment of $2.5M and up to $25M in milestones. It will also receive product supply transfer payments in high single digit to low double-digit percentage of net sales.

Eurofarma will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approvals for ridinilazole in the territory. Summit retains commercial rights to ridinilazole in the rest of the world.

Ridinilazole is a small molecule precision antibiotic that Summit is developing for the treatment of CDI.