Ironwood launches mid-stage study of sickle cell candidate IW-1701

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial, STRONG-SCD, assessing IW-1701 in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll ~88 subjects who will remain on their current treatment regimens for the duration of the trial. The primary objectives are safety and tolerability. Secondary objectives include efficacy measures. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is July 2019.

IW-701 is a once-daily orally available soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator. Soluble guanylate cyclase is an enzyme that plays a key role in a signaling pathway implicated in SCD and achalasia, a rare disorder in which the nerves in the esophagus become damaged making it difficult for food to pass into the stomach.