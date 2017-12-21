Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

LTEA +351% on shifting its primary corporate focus towards the exploration of and investment in opportunities that leverage the benefits of blockchain technology.

AEZS +62% on FDA approval of Macrilen.

NETE +44% .

GNRT +32% as Euronav confirms stock merger.

NXTD +29% .

NVFY +27% on Bitcoin announcement.

NQ +19% on blockchain mention.

VERI +11% on acquiring advanced data science firm Atigeo.

HSGX +11% on entering into licensing agreement development.

FINL +11% on Q3 result.

PYDS +10% on $3M direct offering of common stock.

CLNT +9% on exclusivity agreement with the shareholder of Shanghai HongChuan Culture Promulgation.

ALT +8% .

SPEX +9% .

SSC +9% .

DSS +7% .