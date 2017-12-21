Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

LTEA +351% on shifting its primary corporate focus towards the exploration of and investment in opportunities that leverage the benefits of blockchain technology.
AEZS +62% on FDA approval of Macrilen.
NETE +44%.
GNRT +32% as Euronav confirms stock merger.
NXTD +29%.
NVFY +27% on Bitcoin announcement.
NQ +19% on blockchain mention.
VERI +11% on acquiring advanced data science firm Atigeo.
HSGX +11% on entering into licensing agreement development.
PYDS +10% on $3M direct offering of common stock.
CLNT +9% on exclusivity agreement with the shareholder of Shanghai HongChuan Culture Promulgation.
ALT +8%.
SPEX +9%.
SSC +9%.
DSS +7%.
TCON +5%.
