Dec. 21, 2017 10:17 AM ETGenetic Technologies Limited (GENE)GENEBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap Genetic Technologies (GENE -20.1%) is down on a 10x surge in volume on profit taking from yesterday's 85% surge on heavy volume.
  • The apparent catalyst for the up move was a statement (Section D in proxy statement) by dissident shareholder GTG who is trying to refresh the board with three new candidates and change the company's strategic focus to medical data management using Blockchain technology to ensure the integrity of the data.
  • Over-eager traders appeared to have ignored GTG's clarification that its planned use of Blockchain technology is not associated with cryptocurrencies.
