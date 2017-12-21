Sky shareholders sit in limbo

It's a confusing time for Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) investors as they wait to see if the Fox (FOX, FOXA) buyout makes it to the finish line amid a "flood" of protests over the deal.

Financial Times' Matthew Garrahan notes that Disney (DIS +0.4% ) hasn't committed to making an offer for the rest of Sky if the Fox takeover is blocked. Even though it's over the normal ownership threshold of 30%, Disney has asked for an exemption, which may or may not be granted by the U.K. Takeover Panel.