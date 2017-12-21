Blockchain alert: KSIX Media renames two subsidiaries

KSIX Media Holdings (KSIX -7.8% ) announces that it has repositioned two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries and renamed both as a part of a corporate repositioning.

Blvd Media Group has been renamed Surge Payment Systems. The business will focus on expanded development and licensing for a blockchain service platform.

North American Exploration has been renamed Surge Cryptocurrency Mining and will strategically mine Bitcoin, Litecoin and other high yielding coins.

Earlier today, Long Island Iced Tea soared over 200% after adding "blockchain" to its name.

Source: Press Release