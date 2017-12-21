WSJ: SEC likely to approve Spotify direct listing

The Wall Street Journal sources say the SEC is likely to approve Spotify’s (Private:MUSIC) plan to list on the NYSE as a direct listing.

A direct listing skips the money raising stage of a typical IPO but saves on costs due to not paying an underwriter. Direct listings also don’t impose any restrictions on when insiders can sell shares.

The SEC had questioned whether approving Spotify would encourage direct listings from companies that could carry more financial risks while lacking the investor protections of an IPO.

The SEC has until February 15 to decide. Sources say Spotify hopes to list in March or April.

Spotify was valued at $8.5B as of 2015 with the current valuation closer to $20B after the recent stake swap with Tencent.

