Blockchain play by Com-Guard

Com-Guard (OTCPK:CGUD +42.9% ) announces that it purchased the BlockChainPi.info, SolarCoinSolar.info and SolarCoin.solar website names to better explain its strategy and planned implementation of blockchain on the Raspberry Pi and specific targeted markets.

The first market targeted by the company will be the solar industry using the SolarCoin Currency.

"We are going to develop these websites to educate the Public on Blockchain Technology on the Raspberry Pi (BlockChainPi™) and its implications for the future in the Solar CryptoCoin and other CryptoCoin Markets”, says Com-Guard's Dr. Edward Savarese.

