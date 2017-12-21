B. Riley positive on Hasbro and Mattel

B. Riley issues a positive outlook on both Hasbro (HAS +1.4% ) and Mattel (MAT +2.2% ) on the expectation for a strong Q4 tailwind from Star Wars demand and ongoing transitions over the long term.

Hasbro catches a Buy rating and price target of $108 (+17% upside). Analyst Susan Anderson sees Hasbro's top line growing at mid single-digit rate over the next several years.

Mattel is lined up at Neutral rating, although Anderson and team see the transition by the company to a 360-Degree Play Experience as a smart play that could help with a multi-year transition.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg