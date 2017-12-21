Kinder Morgan, DCP, Targa to proceed with Gulf Coast Express Pipeline

Kinder Morgan (KMI +1.5% ), DCP Midstream (DCP +2% ) and Targa Resources (TRGP +1.6% ) announce a final investment decision to move forward with the $1.7B Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project.

KMI will build, operate and own a 50% interest in the GCX Project, with DCP and TRGP each holding 25% stakes; Apache (APA +2.4% ), one of the project's committed shippers, has an option to purchase up to a 15% stake in the project from KMI.

KMI says ~85% of the pipeline's capacity is subscribed and committed under long-term binding transportation agreements, and the partners expect the remaining capacity will be subscribed by early 2018; shippers include APA, DCP, TRGP and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +0.4% ).

The pipeline is designed to transport up to 1.92B cf/day of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast, and is expected to be in service in October 2019, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.