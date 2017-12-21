Zealand all in with Beta Bionics on use of dasiglucagon in artificial pancreas

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCPK:ZLDPF) builds on its collaboration with Beta Bionics aimed at advancing development of soluble glucagon analog dasiglucagon for use in the iLet device, a dual-hormone pump designed to automate diabetes care.

A Phase 2b study will launch next year assessing dasiglucagon on the iLet in a home-use setting. Results from an earlier Phase 2a study in 10 type 1 diabetics, reported in June, demonstrated the feasibility of the approach.

Under the terms of the expanded collaboration, Zealand will make an initial investment in Beta of $1.5M followed by up to $3.5M in milestones.

The value proposition of dasiglucagon is its stability in liquid form which is ideal for an automated pump approach.