FDA OKs removal of Boxed Warning from labeling of AstraZeneca's asthma med Symbicort

Based on a review of results from four clinical trials involving almost 41,300 asthma patients, the FDA has approved updates to the labeling of AstraZeneca's (AZN +1.3% ) SYMBICORT (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate), including the removal of the Boxed WARNING for serious asthma-related outcomes.

The data did not show a significant increase in the risk of a serious asthma-related event (hospitalization, intubation or death) with the use of a fixed-dose combination of ICS/LABA compared to ICS alone.

SYMBICORT is a combination of budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and formoterol, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA) bronchodilator, in a single inhaler.