Statoil submits $2.3B plan to extend Snorre field production

Statoil (STO +2.6% ) submits a NOK19B ($2.27B) development plan for the extension of the Snorre field in the North Sea that will increase recovery from the field by nearly 200M barrels of oil.

Snorre has produced 1.4B barrels of oil since production began in 1992 but was expected to wind down during this decade; instead, the plan to upgrade equipment and develop subsea infrastructure will extend the field's productive lifespan beyond 2040, with production from the expansion starting in 2021

STO also awards contracts worth ~NOK9B in total to subcontractors including TechnipFMC (FTI +3.7% ), Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY +1.2% ) and Transocean (RIG +4.7% ).

STO owns a roughly one-third interest in the Snorre field, with partners Petoro, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Idemitsu, DEA and Point Resources holding smaller stakes.