WSJ: Boeing has held takeover talks with Embraer for big premium

Embraer (ERJ +22.7% ) skyrockets higher following a WSJ report that Boeing (BA -0.2% ) has held takeover talks that would involve a relatively large premium for the Brazilian aircraft maker.

The talks reportedly are on hold as the parties await word from the Brazilian government on whether it would sign off on the deal.

Boeing may try to woo the government by taking steps to protect ERJ’s brand, management and jobs, and structure a deal in a way that would protect the government’s interest in the company’s defense business, according to the report.