Georgia regulator OKs Southern to finish Vogtle nuclear plant

Georgia's Public Service Commission votes unanimously to allow Southern Co.'s (SO -0.4% ) Georgia Power to continue construction of two nuclear reactors at the Plant Vogtle project.

SO now expects reactors 3 and 4 to be online in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and generate enough emission-free electricity to power ~500K homes and businesses.

The fate of the plant was thrown into doubt after the March bankruptcy of Westinghouse, one of the plant’s main developers.

Last week, Georgia Power and the project partners said Westinghouse parent Toshiba paid all of its remaining $3.23B in obligations in a lump sum, rather than in monthly installments through early 2021 as originally planned.