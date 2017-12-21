Facebook signs licensing deal with Universal Music, announces new fake news tool
Dec. 21, 2017 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Universal Music Group (OTCPK:VIVHY) have signed a license agreement to bring the former’s music to the social networking site and its properties.
- The multi-year agreement allows users to legally upload videos containing licensed music from Universal Music to Facebook, Instagram, and Oculus.
- In other Facebook news, the company says it will stop using Disputed Flags to identify false news since the method sometimes buried important information.
- The site will now use its Related Articles tool as a way to provide more context for articles.
- Facebook’s testing didn’t show a change in click-through rates between the Disputed Flag and Related Article methods, but people were less likely to share a false story with the article context.
