BASF names Brudermueller to replace Bock as CEO in May

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +0.4% ) names deputy CEO Martin Brudermuller to succeed Kurt Bock as its new CEO, effective in May 2018.

Bock, who has been criticized by investors for being too passive as rivals pushed for big acquisitions, will become supervisory board chairman in 2020 after a two-year cooling-off period, the company says.

Brudermueller was appointed deputy CEO in 2011 after losing out to Bock, who was CFO at the time, for the CEO role; he also is chief technology officer after and has served as head of BASF's Asian operations.