Cowen lowers EA price target due to low Star Wars game sales

Cowen reduces its Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) price target due to poor sales of Star Wars Battlefront II.

Analyst Doug Creutz says the game’s performance was “disappointing” enough to offset other strengths and that “negative player reaction to the mishandled loot box economy has clearly impacted SWBF2 sales.”

Creutz lowers his FY18 sales estimate for the game from 14M units to 11M. He also lowers EA’s FY18 EPS forecast from $4.24 to $4.08.

Cowen maintains its Market Perform rating and drops the price target by $2 to $104.

