Petrobras nudges planned spending slightly higher in latest five-year plan

Dec. 21, 2017 12:43 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Petrobras (PBR +3.1%) offers a new five-year plan forecasting $74.5B in investments during 2018-22, slightly higher than its $74.1B outlook for 2017-21.
  • The plan outlines $60.3B in spending toward exploration and production and $13.1B on refining and natural gas, which reflects most of the spending increase vs. the previous five-year plan's $12.6B.
  • PBR sticks to a debt target of 2.5x EBITDA and maintains a goal of $21B in asset sales throughout 2017 and 2018.
  • PBR forecasts a 37% jump in domestic oil production to 2.88M bbl/day in 2022 compared with expected 2018 output of 2.1M; the company produced 2.15M bbl/day in the first 11 months of 2017, suggesting that output may fall between this year and next, as planned upstream asset sales outweigh 300K-plus bbl/day of fresh production capacity in 2018.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.