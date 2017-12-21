Petrobras nudges planned spending slightly higher in latest five-year plan
Dec. 21, 2017 12:43 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Petrobras (PBR +3.1%) offers a new five-year plan forecasting $74.5B in investments during 2018-22, slightly higher than its $74.1B outlook for 2017-21.
- The plan outlines $60.3B in spending toward exploration and production and $13.1B on refining and natural gas, which reflects most of the spending increase vs. the previous five-year plan's $12.6B.
- PBR sticks to a debt target of 2.5x EBITDA and maintains a goal of $21B in asset sales throughout 2017 and 2018.
- PBR forecasts a 37% jump in domestic oil production to 2.88M bbl/day in 2022 compared with expected 2018 output of 2.1M; the company produced 2.15M bbl/day in the first 11 months of 2017, suggesting that output may fall between this year and next, as planned upstream asset sales outweigh 300K-plus bbl/day of fresh production capacity in 2018.