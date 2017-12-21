RBC analyst says Amazon's Alexa will add $10B in sales

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney predicts Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will generate $10B to $11B in additional sales from Alexa-related services in 2020.

Mahaney’s optimism for the voice assistant grew after the firm’s third annual Alexa survey, which showed impressive traction and long-term potential.

The survey showed that Alexa awareness rose from 77% to 89% in the last nine months and the number of consumers who owned the device went up 2 percentage points from the previous survey to 15%.

RBC reiterates its Outperform rating and $1,200 price target for Amazon.

