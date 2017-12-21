Merck KGaA's Bavencio + Pfizer's Inlyta a Breakthrough Therapy for first-line kidney cancer

The FDA designates the combination of Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKGAY) BAVENCIO (avelumab) and Pfizer's (PFE -0.3% ) INLYTA (axitinib) a Breakthrough Therapy for first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of kidney cancer.

The agency based its decision based on a preliminary analysis of results from the 55-subject Phase 1b JAVELIN Renal 100 study.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive FDA guidance on efficient development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Avelumab is a fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody. Axitinib is a small molecule kinase inhibitor.