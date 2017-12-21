PG&E -14% after dividend cut but some analysts say worst may be over

PG&E (PCG -13.8% ) plunges to a 52-week low after surprising investors by suspending its quarterly dividend because of the potential legal liability for wildfires in northern California.

Shares of Edison International (EIX -6.7% ) also sink to 52-week lows on concerns about its legal liability from this month's fires in southern California.

RBC Capital downgrades PCG to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $50 price target, cut from $66, saying the company's "unexpected" dividend suspension suggests greater liability risk than previously assumed, and it now expects the stock to be range-bound until the release of the Cal Fire report in H2 2018.

RBC's most bearish case would take the stock to $10, based on the possibility that liabilities are so large and that shareholder protection is so weak that PCG's board would seek a strategic bankruptcy to protect Pacific Gas & Electric.

But Deutsche Bank's Jonathan Arnold says the stock is "clearly already discounting fears of a significant unrecovered wildfire liability exposure," and is not convinced the dividend news changes the probability of actual liability being established any time soon; he keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

In the same vein, Hugh Wynne of Sector & Sovereign Research of Connecticut calculates PCG shares now discount ~$17B of pre-tax, pre-insurance losses, while total insurance claims are $9.4B through November while allowing for possibly another $1B in claims from public entities, which implies "the market expects no recovery of these property damages by PG&E from ratepayers, and for PG&E to incur a further $6.3 billion of pre-tax costs."