Shell buys U.K.'s First Utility in move to household energy market

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to buy U.K. household energy and broadband provider First Utility, expanding its supply business into a new part of Britain's retail market; financial terms are not disclosed.

First Utility serves ~825K homes in the U.K., with a 3% share of the domestic residential energy market; Shell says First Utility's German subsidiary also is included in the deal.

Shell says it will continue to supply wholesale gas and electricity to energy retailers in the U.K. and Europe, including First Utility.