Retailers test subscription concept
Dec. 21, 2017
- While Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is the IPO upstart that catches a lot of attention for its popular clothing subscription service, other retailers have been quietly testing the subscription concept.
- Ann Taylor (NASDAQ:ASNA), Fruit of the Loom (owned by Berkshire Hathaway), Gap (NYSE:GPS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Old Navy and Under Armour (UA, UAA) are a few of the brands with recent subscription services launches.
- Subscriptions give an edge to retailers and apparel manufacturers in terms of inventory management, although other costs could hold back profitability unless a large scale business is established.