Retailers test subscription concept

Dec. 21, 2017 1:34 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)SFIX, ASNA, GPS, CPPRQ, UA, UAABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • While Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is the IPO upstart that catches a lot of attention for its popular clothing subscription service, other retailers have been quietly testing the subscription concept.
  • Ann Taylor (NASDAQ:ASNA), Fruit of the Loom (owned by Berkshire Hathaway), Gap (NYSE:GPS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Old Navy and Under Armour (UA, UAA) are a few of the brands with recent subscription services launches.
  • Subscriptions give an edge to retailers and apparel manufacturers in terms of inventory management, although other costs could hold back profitability unless a large scale business is established.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.