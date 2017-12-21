Rosneft, BP agree to jointly develop Arctic oil and gas

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) says BP (BP +1.8% ) has agreed to jointly develop oil and gas deposits in Russia's Arctic Yamal-Nenets region.

The deal, which covers the Kharampurskoe and Festivalnoye license areas with total reserves exceeding 880B cm of gas, would enhance gas cooperation between Rosneft and BP, the Russian firm says.

Rosneft will hold a 51% stake and BP 49% in the Russian project, with produced oil and gas to be marketed by Rosneft.

Rosneft has been focusing on natural gas production, seeking to raise production to 100B cm/year in 2020 from 67B cm in 2016.