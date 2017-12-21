Monsanto's glyphosate likely not carcinogenic to people, EPA says

The EPA says glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto’s (MON +0.4% ) Roundup weedkiller, is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans, contradicting a World Health Organization panel.

In a draft risk assessment report issued this week, the EPA also said it found “no other meaningful risks to human health” when glyphosate is used according to its label instructions.

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer sparked concerns about health risks when it said in 2015 that glyphosate was “probably carcinogenic,” a conclusion MON has rejected.