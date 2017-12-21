FHFA to allow GSEs to retain capital

Surprising most, the FHFA this morning said it would allow Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) to build up $3B of capital each.

Both names shot higher initially on the news, but have pared most of those gains, with Fannie now up 1.2% and Freddie 0.4% .

Rather than a larger plan to free the two from the sweep, the move might instead be seen as a way to prevent accounting swings (i.e. the cut in the corporate tax rate reducing the value of the DTA) from forcing a draw from Treasury.

Minutes ago, House Financial Services Chair Jeb Hensarling surprised no one by coming out against the new policy.