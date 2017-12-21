Bloomberg: Apple testing advanced heart rate monitor in Watch
Dec. 21, 2017
- Bloomberg sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) wants to include advanced heart rate monitoring in future versions of the Watch.
- A test model requires users to squeeze the Watch frame with the opposite hand, which allows the device to send a current across the chest to track electrical heart signals. The wearer doesn’t feel the current and it can detect abnormalities like an arrhythmia.
- Current Apple Watches have a basic heart rate monitor, but the test model would turn the wearable into more of a medical device.
- Apple recently partnered with Stanford Medicine to research irregular heart rhythms.
