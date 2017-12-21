Netflix's $90M Bright bombs with critics

Netflix (NFLX -0.1% ) appears to have delivered a dud with big-budget feature film Bright (streaming begins tomorrow).

The movie, which stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, reportedly cost $90M to produce. A few review snippets are posted below.

The Hollywood Reporter: "A genre mashup awkward enough to make 'Cowboys & Aliens' look like a stroke of genius."

Vanity Fair: "Will Smith can’t save Netflix’s big-budget misfire."

Rolling Stone: "This combo of gritty cop procedural and fantasy is a dark, dank, dumb-as-hell mess."

New York Times: "You’ll find beatings, shootouts, car crashes, awkward analogies and a measure of buddy badinage in Bright, but true enchantment is in short supply."