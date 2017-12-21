Mortgage REITs should see net benefit from tax bill

While mortgage REITs won't see a whole lot of benefit from the cut in the corporate rate, their generally high-income investors will get more favorable tax treatment on the dividends they receive (assuming their holdings aren't already in Roth-type accounts), says KBW's Bose George.

Maxim's Michael Diana agrees, and names a few positively-affected names: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Manhattan Bridge (NASDAQ:LOAN), MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE), New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT), and Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO).

Not benefitting? Arlington Investment (NYSE:AI), as it's a C-corp. As for Ellington Residential (NYSE:EFC), the tax bill could be a net loss to its investors, as it's not a REIT and not a C-corp, but instead a partnership. That might explain the leg down in the past few sessions to a new multi-year low.

Source: Bloomberg's Felice Maranz

