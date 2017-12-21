Investors give thumbs up to Voya/Athene/Apollo deal

The two announced a deal this morning for Athene Holding (ATH +3.3% ) to reinsure about $19B of Voya's (NYSE:VOYA) fixed and fixed indexed annuity liabilities.

Alongside, a group led by Apollo Global (APO +3.6% ) has agreed to buy Voya Insurance and Annuity Company, including the Closed Block Variable Annuity segment.

The deal is seen closing in Q2 or Q3 of next year.

Evercore's Tom Gallagher upgrades Voya to Outperform, noting the sale of the CBVA is less dilutive than originally feared. He's got a price target of $60.