Northern Dynasty +6% after initiating permit process for Pebble mine

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK +6.1% ) is higher after saying it will apply for federal and state permits tomorrow for its Pebble Project in Alaska.

NAK says the footprint of Pebble's major mine facilities such as the mine pit and tailings storage facility will be substantially smaller than previously planned, at ~5.9 square miles, in an attempt to make the development more palatable to regulators.

NAK also says no primary mine operations will be located in the Upper Talarik watershed, which it says should adress concerns about the potential impact to local salmon productivity.

NAK said on Monday that First Quantum Minerals would exercise an option to buy a 50% stake in the mine for $1.5B.