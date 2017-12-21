CytoSorbents on go with pivotal study of CytoSorb in cardiac surgery; shares up 4%

The FDA has signed off, with conditions, on CytoSorbents' (CTSO +4.1% ) pivotal study, REFRESH 2, assessing the efficacy of intraoperative CytoSorb blood treatment on postoperative acute kidney injury, a common adverse event in patients undergoing complex cardiac surgery.

The study will enroll up to 400 subjects undergoing elective, non-emergent open heart surgery for valve replacement or aortic reconstruction with hypothermic cardiac arrest (deliberately lowering body temperature to stop the heart and systemic blood flow).

Control patients will receive standard-of-care (SOC) treatment during surgery while the test group will receive SOC with dual parallel CytoSorb cartridges in a heart-lung machine bypass circuit aimed at reducing toxins from the blood.

The company says REFRESH 2 will begin shortly.