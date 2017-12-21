Transocean +5% on North Sea contract to drill 22 wells

Transocean (RIG +5.7% ) jumps more than 5% after winning a 22-well contract from Statoil for its harsh environment Transocean Spitsbergen semisubmersible rig in the Norwegian North Sea.

The contract is expected to last ~33 months and produce a $286M backlog, with drilling set to begin during H2 2019.

Evercore ISI's James West says he is "modestly raising our RIG estimates and price target for higher than expected dayrate on the new Spitsbergen contract, but believe there is upside to our estimates from undisclosed floater dayrates, particularly for HE North Sea assets."

The reaction from Bernstein's Colin Davies is more subdued, as while the deal is a positive sign that oil companies are "beginning to lock in lower rates for longer," the fact that it does not start until 2019 suggests "that a rapid market recovery may be out of reach."

