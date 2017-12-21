Morgan Stanley likes Acceleron Pharma, sees more than 20% upside

Morgan Stanley's Andrew Berens says Acceleron Pharma (XLRN +11% ) is worth a look ahead of data readouts from two late-stage clinical trials, MEDALIST and BELIEVE, evaluating lead candidate luspatercept in low/intermediate myelodysplastic syndromes and beta thalassemia, respectively (OVERWEIGHT/$50).

Topline results should be available by mid-2018.

Fast Track-tagged luspatercept is a protein therapeutic called a ligand trap. It promotes red blood cell formation by inhibiting members of the transforming growth factor beta superfamily, proteins that induce programmed cell death (apoptosis).

Source of analyst info: Bloomberg