International Seaways +9% on deal to buy six VLCCs from Euronav

International Seaways (INSW +9.3% ) surges after the oil tanker company agrees to acquire six very large crude carriers from Euronav (EURN +3.4% ) for $434M in cash and assumed debt, with the deal contingent on EURN first completing its merger with Gener8 Maritime.

The six vessels include five 2016-built VLCCs and one 2015-built VLCC, each constructed at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, and are expected to be delivered to INSW in Q2 2018.

INSW says the deal will reduce the average age of its fleet by more than two years while expanding the size of its fleet by 30% on a DWT basis, and bring its total fleet to 60 vessels.