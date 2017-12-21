Ra Pharma's mid-stage study underway for myasthenia gravis candidate RA101495 SC

Dosing is underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Ra Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RARX) RA101495 SC in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder characterized by skeletal muscle weakness.

The study will enroll ~36 subjects who will be randomized to receive one of two doses of RA101495 or placebo once-daily for 12 weeks. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is April 2019.

RA101495 SC is subcutaneously administered complement 5 inhibitor. It is also being developed for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and lupus nephritis.