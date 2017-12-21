Nike beats margin expectations
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) cruises right past estimates with its FQ2 report.
- Total revenue was up 3% during the quarter on a constant currency basis. Apparel sales growth outpaced footwear sales growth, 9% to 4%.
- North American revenue was down 5% to $3.49B.
- Greater China revenue increased 16% to $1.22B.
- The company's gross margin rate came in at 43.0% of sales vs. 42.5% expected and 44.2% a year ago.
- Conference call intrigue: Will Nike discuss the huge market share gains struck by Adidas in North America? And what's the latest on the Amazon direct selling partnership?
- Nike is down 0.22% in AH trading to $64.63.
