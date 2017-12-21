Alcoa smelter closures in Texas, Italy to knock $0.18 off Q4 earnings

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it will permanently close its Rockdale smelting asset in Texas, which has been fully curtailed since the end of 2008.

The company's strategic review of assets announced earlier this year concluded that the operation had limited economic prospects.

In Italy, Alcoa agrees to divest the Portovesme primary aluminum smelter, fully curtailed since 2012 and closed since 2014, to the Italian government agency, and as part of the agreement has settled disputes related to energy tariffs.

Alcoa says the actions will knock $0.18 off adjusted EPS in Q4.