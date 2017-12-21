Celgene's Revlimid fails to beat standard-of-care in late-stage follicular lymphoma study; shares down 4% after hours

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) REVLIMID (lenalidomide) plus Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) RITUXAN (rituximab) in treatment-naive follicular lymphoma (FL) patients failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit over standard-of-care (SOC) therapy.

The study, RELEVANCE, assessed REVLIMID/RITUXAN (RxR) followed by RxR maintenance compared to REVLIMID plus chemotherapy (R-CHOP or R-CVP). It was the first late-stage study to evaluate a chemo-free regimen for the treatment of FL.

The RxR arm did show statistically valid superiority over SOC as determined by complete response at week 120 or progression-free survival.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.