Stocks return to winning form, led by banks and energy

Stocks posted modest gains to snap a two-session losing streak, led by banks and energy companies.

The broader market showed resilience to selling efforts, backed by support from the outperformance of the energy (+2.1%) and financial (+0.9%) sectors, and some analysts say the gains reflected a rotation to stocks particularly responsive to economic growth.

“There’s still the after-effects of tax reform being passed,” says Michael Antonelli at Robert W. Baird. “I get the sense that the market is very optimistic about next year.”

Pockets of weakness included the semiconductor industry, which fell prone to profit taking, and utilities (-1.2%), which was hurt by news that PG&E is suspending its dividend to preserve cash in the event its equipment is found to be a substantial cause of October's northern California wildfires.

U.S. Treasury prices were mixed, with the 10-year yield falling 1.7 bps to 2.483% while the two-year yield ticked 1.4 bps higher to 1.877%, its highest level since September 2008.

WTI crude oil settled 0.4% higher at $58.36/bbl, a near three-week high.