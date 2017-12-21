Schmidt to step down as Alphabet executive chairman

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) says Eric Schmidt will step down as executive chairman and transition to a "technical advisor" role; he will continue to serve on the company's board.

"Larry, Sergey, Sundar and I all believe that the time is right in Alphabet's evolution for this transition," Schmidt says. "In recent years, I've been spending a lot of my time on science and technology issues, and philanthropy, and I plan to expand that work."

Alphabet expects the board to appoint a non-executive chairman at its next meeting in January.