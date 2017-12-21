GE could exit Baker Hughes stake next year, analyst says

General Electric (NYSE:GE) could exit its 62.5% ownership of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) as soon as 2018, says Deutsche Bank analyst John Inch, who rates GE a Sell with a $15 price target.

Inch says BHGE CEO Brian Worrel told a conference last week that the company would end its "factoring" relationship with GE Capital, which the analyst says could portend GE's exit.

"GE's exit timing may not be optimal, especially considering the pickup in industry activity is likely to continue given improved energy prices," Inch writes.