Pioneer Natural issues first sustainability and climate analysis

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) released its first sustainability report this week, suggesting it is not just the global oil majors that acknowledge climate change as a material business risk.
  • The report covers various environmental efforts at PXD, including how it manages spills and minimizes emissions of methane, and analyzes how the company might fare in a carbon-constrained world - an additional step not required by a shareholder vote earlier this year.
  • PXD says in the report that it is positioned to thrive in a world with ambitious reductions in carbon emissions because of its low-cost structure; its breakeven point is just $24/bbl.
  • "It is significant that Pioneer, perhaps the most influential company in the Permian, is publishing a sustainability report for the first time," says Andrew Logan of Ceres, a group urging more sustainable investments.
  • Also, a PXD exec tells Axios that the company is considering leasing some of its 800K acres in west Texas to wind companies to develop wind-energy projects.
