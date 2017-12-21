Chevron Phillips wraps up construction of Gulf Coast petrochemical project

Chevron Phillips Chemical, a joint venture of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), says it completed construction of its $6B petrochemical expansion near Houston, finishing the massive ethane cracker at its Cedar Bayou complex.

The project had been scheduled for completion months ago but has faced delays, including flooding during Hurricane Harvey.

Once fully operational, the ethane cracker will produce ~1.5M metric tons/year of ethylene to support Chevron Phillips' ethylene business and as feedstock for the JV’s recently completed two 500K tons/year polyethylene units at Old Ocean near PSX's Sweeny complex.

The JV expects the cracker to remain on schedule for achieving full production rates during Q2 2018.