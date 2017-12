La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) +14.8% after-hours on news that the FDA approved its Giapreza (angiotensin II) drug to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

There are ~800K cases of distributive shock in the U.S. per year - an estimated 90% are septic shock patients - and 300K of those do not achieve adequate blood pressure response with current standard therapy.

LJPC says it plans to make Giapreza available for patients in the U.S. in March 2018.