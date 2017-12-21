Noble Group gets another credit extension but future still shaky
Dec. 21, 2017 10:50 AM ETNoble Group Limited (NOBGF)NOBGFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Commodity trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) says it received an extension on a loan until May next year, giving it more time for negotiations over debt restructuring.
- The loan already been been extended twice until mid-December, as Noble battles to stay out of insolvency; the company has lost ~$3B in the first nine months of this year despite improving oil, natural gas and coal markets.
- Noble, which has bank debt of about $1.2 billion and bonds aggregating about $2.3 billion, did not indicate the size of the credit being extended.