Noble Group gets another credit extension but future still shaky

Dec. 21, 2017 10:50 AM ET
  • Commodity trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) says it received an extension on a loan until May next year, giving it more time for negotiations over debt restructuring.
  • The loan already been been extended twice until mid-December, as Noble battles to stay out of insolvency; the company has lost ~$3B in the first nine months of this year despite improving oil, natural gas and coal markets.
  • Noble, which has bank debt of about $1.2 billion and bonds aggregating about $2.3 billion, did not indicate the size of the credit being extended.
