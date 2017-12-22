Euro slips following Catalan vote

The euro dipped overnight, falling 0.5% to $1.1817, after Catalan separatists wanting to break away from Spain regained a slim majority in a regional election.

"The overall impact is likely to be limited. Catalonia cannot become a sovereign state if no other country recognizes its independence. It won't even be able to have its own currency," said Yukio Ishizuki, currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Spain's IBEX index also took a hit on the news, falling 1.1% .

ETFs: FXE, EUO, EWP, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, HEWP, DBSP